Zedd Has Been Stocking a 'Costco Room' in His LA Mansion So 'I Eventually Don't Have to Leave'

Zedd‘s ultra-modern Los Angeles mansion is a serious feat of architecture. But the levity ends there.

Inside, the 28-year-old music producer has created a space devoted to fun — from the full-size Skittles vending machine to the dining table’s built-in hibachi grills.

The house is so decked out, in fact, he admits his hope is never to have to leave the premises. One key factor in reaching that goal: the Costco room, of course.

“This room is one of my favorite rooms in the house,” he tells archdigest.com in a video tour (above). “I call it the Costco room, and the goal for me was to stack everything up with anything I could ever use so I eventually don’t have to leave the house.” Inside are endless paper towels, toilet paper, tissues and a giant fridge.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Gives a Tour of Her $21 Million Dollar Home: ‘There’s Nowhere Else I Want to Be’

The contemporary build is split into three sections, which he identifies as work (a music studio, and indoor and outdoor gyms), living, and sleeping. It has plenty of space for parties — though he admits he’s never thrown one — and guest rooms worthy of a resort. “All the bedrooms are back to back and everybody has direct access to the pool,” he points out.

RELATED: A-Listers at Home: Inside the Stunning Houses of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, Mindy Kaling, Peyton List and More

It may be that the nearly 10,000-square-foot bachelor pad is just a little too big for the Grammy-winning musician, who shares the place with his brother.

At one point in the tour, he knocks on a door and opens it only to discover it’s a closet, admitting, “Oh wait, I thought that’s a different room.”

It doesn’t appear Zeed’s looking to add any other residents to the mix, however. The thing he describes as “the magic” in the master bedroom isn’t the typical MTV Cribs reference. He’s talking about his automated blackout curtains. “This is saving my life right here,” he says. “This is the thing that makes me the happiest.”

Nearby, on a trip through his impressive walk-in closets, he notes, “The other side is meant to be ‘hers,’ but it’s shoes,” including lots of pairs he hasn’t even opened yet. “I like shoes. I guess you can tell.”

WATCH THIS: Jason Derulo’s Home Is a Party Host’s Dream Come True

One oddly domestic feature sold Zedd — who has the No. 1 hit in the country with “The Middle” — on the expansive property: the pot filler.

“I had never seen these before. It’s so you don’t have to put water in [a pot] and then carry it. You can just do it right here,” he explains. “And that’s when I knew I wanted the house. Because if somebody thought about this, they probably thought about other things too. It’s magic.”

RELATED: Sharon Stone Shares Inside Her Stunning Family Home, Where She’s Lived for 25 Years

As if the endless space and amenities weren’t enough, he admits the house isn’t done yet: He’s adding a “guest house-bowling alley complex” in the backyard.

See more photos and read the full feature on archdigest.com.