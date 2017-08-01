You Can Now Ride Around Disney World in an Adorable ‘Minnie Van’ Powered by Lyft

Walt Disney World and Lyft have a very cute new collaboration.

The two companies teamed up to provide on-demand transportation to select Walt Disney World Resort guests in a bright red Chevrolet with white polka dots. The best part: they’re called Minnie Vans!

When guests at Disney’s BoardWalk, Yacht, and Beach Club Resorts request a Lyft ride, the Minnie Van will show up and take them anywhere within the resort. The cars are easily recognizable by their Minnie-inspired color scheme and an outline of the character on the car’s doors and roof.

The van service costs $20 per trip, according to the Orlando Sentinel, and will operate between 6:30 a.m. and 12:30 a.m.

There are 27 Minnie Vans in the new fleet, two of which are wheelchair accessible. The vans can fit up to six passengers and come with two car seats for those traveling with small children. The drivers are Disney cast members in costume.

The Minnie Vans’ first day of operation was Monday, but it is still unclear if or when the program will expand to other Walt Disney World resorts or other Disney park properties.

The vans are just one part of Walt Disney World’s plan to make transportation around the park easier. Earlier this month, the company announced the Disney Skyliner. It’s a gondola-based system that will connect Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot parks with the Art of Animation, Pop Century, and Caribbean Beach resorts, among other locations. Disney has not yet revealed a projected opening for the Skyliner.

