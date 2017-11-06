You Can Already Shop Target’s Black Friday Sale: Here’s How

Thanksgiving is only a little over two weeks away—and that means there’s only two weeks, a couple of days, and a Turkey day feast between you and unbelievable Black Friday sales. But if you’re an eager Target shopper, you don’t even have to wait that long. Today, Target revealed their plans for Black Friday 2017, including its sale schedule, store hours, and Thanksgiving ad. And among some of the best sales of the season, they’ve even snuck in a one-day sneak-peek sale that ends at 11:59 p.m. PST tonight featuring deep discounts on Beats headphones, a Hoover vacuum, and select board games.

In addition to today’s sale, 100 undisclosed Black Friday deals will be made available online to those with a Target REDcard on November 22—and as always, cardholders will receive an additional discount on their purchase. And then, of course, there are Black Friday deals. Featured deals include 13 TVs on sale for under $300, the lowest price ever on XBox One S and PlayStation 4 Consoles, more than 2,000 toys on sale for under $20, $100 off a KitchenAid stand mixer, buy one get one 50 percent off beauty sets, and deep discounts on the retailer’s new in-house clothing brands like A New Day and Goodfellow & Co. In addition to these itemized sales, customers who spend $50 or more in stores or online will also receive a 20 percent off coupon to be used on a shopping trip between November 27 and December 10.

If you’re looking to shop at you local Target store, know their schedule is a bit different this year. For 2017, Target stores will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening and close at midnight. They will then reopen at 6 a.m. Friday, rather than stay open throughout the night. “Our hours for this year ensure we’re ready with great deals for those guests who want to shop following their Thanksgiving dinner, while also giving our teams a chance to recharge and prepare our stores before we open on Friday to greet guests with even more holiday savings,” Janna Potts, Target executive vice president and chief stores officer said in a statement.

Want to get an early start on your holiday shopping? See everything that’s on sale today as part of Target’s Black Friday Preview Sale below:

Jetson V12 Hoverboard & Beam Electric Scooter, $199 (Originally $300)

Beats Studio2 Wireless Headphones, $160 (Originally $380)

Hoover WindTunnel 2 Vacuum, $70 (Originally $130)

My Size dolls (in store and for order pickup only), $49 (Originally $65)

Princess dresses (in store and for order pickup only), $17

Fisher Price Laugh and Learn First Words Smart Puppy, $25 (Originally $40)

Philips Laser Motion Projector, $30 (Originally $40)

Philips Christmas Multicolored LED Falling Snowflake Projector, $25 (Originally: $35)

Wondershop 6-ft pre-lit artificial Christmas trees, $30 (Originally $60)

VTech Digital Video Baby Monitor, $90 (Originally $180)

Graco Milestone Car Seat with Safety Surround, $175 (Originally $250)

Graco Highback TurboBooster Car Seat, $30 (Originally $50)

Graco Pack ‘n Play Playard Simple Solutions Portable Playard, $50 (Originally $80)

La La Land, $9 (Originally $20)

AeroBed Double-High Queen Air Mattress, $50 (Originally$150)

50 percent off board games

40 percent off multipack action figures