Yolanda Hadid Reveals She's on 'Day 3' Without Power at Her East Coast Farm After Storm

Yolanda Hadid is in the dark!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills vet, 54, relocated to her sprawling east coast property last August following her split from ex David Foster. She’s since been living the #FarmLife dream — up until this week when she has found herself without power following a winter storm.

“Easing into day #3 of the power outage…” she writes in a post on Instagram. “Life Lesson; Get a generator!”

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Admits She Spent $35,000 on a Couch: ‘I Thought It was Pretty Stupid to Be Honest’

The Making a Model star and mom to Gigi, 22, Bella, 21, and Anwar, 18, looked pretty cozy despite the setback. She snuggled up near the fire, which boasts a sizable mantel, brick firebox and stone hearth. A row of what appears to be pink Himalayan salt blocks are lined up atop the living room focal point, while large crystals are arranged on the nearby coffee table.

Hadid, who told PEOPLE she is now involved in a “very private” relationship with a businessman, has been hard at work sprucing up her new digs since she moved in. She raises chickens, cattle and ponies — like her apparent favorite, Muku.

She also uses the out-of-the-spotlight home to help her keep her famous children grounded.

“They ride horses and feed the cows and go and get eggs from the chickens in the morning because that reminds them of who it really is that they are, the core of their being,” she told PEOPLE Now in January.

RELATED: Champagne Doorbells! A Robot Toilet! See All of This and More Inside the Over-the-Top Homes of the Real Housewives

She’s been particularly enthusiastic about her “first East Coast winter,” posting multiple photos of her snow-covered property. But even though she says the flakes are “kisses from heaven,” she probably wouldn’t object to her heat coming back on.