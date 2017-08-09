Yolanda Hadid Is 'Finally All Moved in' to Her East Coast Farm, Thanks to Kids Gigi, Bella and Anwar

Yolanda Hadid is getting back to her roots!

Following her split with David Foster in 2016, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went to work sprucing up the lavish condo in Los Angeles she picked up for $4.59 million. Now she’s moving on from the California lifestyle altogether, swapping the city for a few acres on the opposite coast.

In this photo Hadid shared on Instagram, the model-mom is feigning sleep at the wheel of an RTV. “Finally all moved in,” she writes, adding the hashtags #NewChapter, #FarmLife and #EastCoast.

Hadid appears to have been making the transition for a few months now. “Sometimes in order to find peace, you have to disconnect from the people, places and things that no longer inspire you or grow your soul in order to live your highest consciousness,” she wrote in July alongside this photo of the 53-year-old doing a happy dance in the fields of her farm.

And she hasn’t undergone the relocation alone. Her famous children, Gigi, 22, Bella, 20 and Anwar, 18, have also been lending a hand with their mom’s move.

“Team work makes the dream work,” Hadid wrote on this photo of her daughters getting handy around the house. Adding, “#Sisterhood #SummerBreak #BacktoOurRoots #Home.”

Anwar has been busy as well, ensuring the spirit of the space is well taken care of.

“Emanating love and light at all times,” Hadid said of her “#CrystalChild.” The same stone gets a spotlight in another of her Instagrams with the caption, “Give your children wings to fly and roots to come back to.”

Anwar’s not always on his best behavior though — particularly in this pic of him sitting atop wooden beams. “Boys will be boys,” the mom of three said.

Through her struggle with Lyme disease and her separation from her husband of four years, Hadid has had her fair share of struggles. But she seems to be working through them, thanks in part to her new digs.

“Rather then waiting for the storms to pass we might as well learn to dance in the rain,” she writes.