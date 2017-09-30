Home
Witness for Yourself! Katy Perry Lists Her Hollywood Hills Home for $9.5 Million
The singer’s compound made of four different residential structures will make you “Roar”!
Posted on
Katy Perry Won't Be "Waking Up" in her Hollywood Hills Home for Much Longer
Katy Perry just put her palatial California pad up for sale with a price tag of $9.5 million. The 2.33 acre estate is composed of four different residential structures, including a main house, a two-story guesthouse, a gym and a guard house.
"Rise" and Shine
Located in the highly exclusive Outpost Estates in the Hills, the Mediterranean-influenced main house's entire second floor can be utilized as the master suite
Swish Swish in the Tub
There's nothing more luxurious in the American Idol judge's 4-bed, 6-bath compound than the master suite's Roman-style bath that also features artful tile work, exposed beams, and sky ceiling
The Suite Life
With more than 7,400 square feet of living space, Perry's main residence has a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a great room, and five bathrooms
Bon Appétit
The eat-in kitchen features the artful tiling similar to the master suite and also includes fridges that disguise as cabinetry in the background, helping them disappear from view
Work Up a Sweat
The sprawling fitness building is the second residential structure on the estate and includes stunning views of the acres of lush gardens and cultivated fruit trees
Party Like Perry at the Pool
Palm trees surround the grounds outside a Italian stone-rimmed swimming pool that is also near an amphitheater and terrace patios.
"Firework" Views
French doors and picture windows bring city and canyon views inside the main residence that also features Parquet de Versailles hardwood floors.
Sitting Pretty
The sitting room is dominated by a massive carved stone fireplace and accented with white French doors
Be Her Guest
The two-story guest house is another residential structure that specifically comes with a garage that could fit a limousine.
Star-Worthy Space
The sparkling swimming pool sits alongside an outdoor grill, outdoor pizza oven, cabana with spa bath, fireplace, and fountain for any "California Gurls" (and guys!).
Warm Welcome
In addition to the main residence, guest house and fitness building, the fourth and final residential structure is the security guardhouse.
Not Just a (Teenage) Dream
Neighbors include Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.
