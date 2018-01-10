Winter Storm Hunter Is Threatening Most of the U.S. with Blizzards and Ice: Here’s What to Know

Just a week after Winter Storm Grayson pounded the East Coast with heavy snow and record chills, an even bigger storm is threatening most of the U.S. with blizzards and ice.

Winter Storm Hunter is expected to begin Wednesday, bringing snow, freezing rain or sleet to most of the country – stretching from Washington State to the Dakotas, across the Midwest into Ohio, as far south as Mississippi and up into New York and New England, according to the Weather Channel’s latest forecast.

The National Weather Service has put out winter storm watches, warnings, and advisories for areas from Mississippi to the central Plains and the Rockies.

A winter storm appears likely in the northern Plains on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/CJzHTYeuSF — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) January 8, 2018

The storm is expected to roll out in two phases, with the first phase starting Wednesday. The first wave will bring several inches of snow to the Plains states and Midwest.

Blizzard conditions are predicted for Minnesota, the eastern Dakotas, Nebraska and Iowa Wednesday night into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The second phase sweeps east with with ice and freezing rain than snow Thursday through Saturday night across the Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley, The Great Lakes and up into the interior Northeast.

Current map of Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches. pic.twitter.com/Bum5czLgpT — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 10, 2018

Our latest thoughts on the upcoming winter storm for late week. Potential for accumulating snow remains across central Indiana. #INwx #indy pic.twitter.com/TvHx8WORty — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) January 10, 2018

Weather Channel’s current forecast predicts a combination of rain and sleet that will head into the mid-south west of Tennessee and stretching into Mississippi and the Lower Ohio Valleys Thursday night.

Here is our latest thinking on the potential for winter weather Friday into Saturday. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/MX7S8mCRJ2 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 10, 2018

The storm will also bring snow into the Washington Cascades and northern Rockies, eastern Montana, northwest Wisconsin, and Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula, causing potentially harzardous roads, bridges, and overpasses.

Duluth in Minnesota, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Des Moines in Iowa, and Omaha in Nebraska will also be hit with rain Thursday, while the storm’s second phase will bring light snow into Michigan by Thursday night before heading into the Tennessee Valley, eastern Great Lakes, and Ohio Valley. Up to six inches of snow could fall in some places.

“At this point, it looks like just enough cold air will invade the storm to create a major problem for travel beginning from central northeastern Arkansas and western Tennessee to northern Maine and southern Quebec and northwestern New Brunswick,” AccuWeather’s Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll explained regarding the storm.

By Friday, Pennsylvania, upstate and central New York, and northern New England can expect freezing rain, with snow lingering into Saturday.

Meanwhile, heavy ice buildup and rapidly plunging temperatures – and risks of power cuts – are expected for an area stretching from Mississippi to Quebec, according to AccuWeather.