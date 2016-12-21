Property Brothers’ Drew Scott finally popped the question to longtime girlfriend Linda Phan. Spoiler alert: she said yes!

The two dated for six years before Scott orchestrated his elaborate proposal — completely with a custom cake and, of course, that ring — last week at Toronto’s Piano Piano. So why now?

“I mean, for six years I’ve been waiting for her to propose to me, and I just figured she’s not going to do it,” Scott, 38, jokes. “No, when you have someone as amazing as Linda, it was important to propose [because] I want to be with her for the rest of my life.”

The newly engaged couple first met at a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010 where Phan, 31, was dressed as the “fashion police.” “She was wearing a big cop badge and giving out tickets for ‘bad’ fashion,” he says. When Scott saw her he thought, “Oh, she’s attractive and she had a great personality,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday. His actual pick-up-line, though, was a little less awww-inducing.

“My sister and I were backstage looking for pizza and having some water, and Drew came up to me and said ‘Hey, where’d you get that water?’” Phan recalls. Scott adds, “I was so smooth.”

It wasn’t until a few months later, though, that the couple embarked on “the longest first date ever,” according to Phan. The plans included stops at a sushi restaurant, a hot chocolate spot and finally a karaoke party that Scott wasn’t exactly on the list for.

“I thought, OK, I’m going to duck out and head to this party,” Phan says. “And Drew said, ‘Oh, I’ll come.’ And in my head I thought, I didn’t really invite you, but sure.”

Persistence paid off, though, as the moment “he picked up the microphone,” was when Phan fell for the HGTV star. His first song choice was The Lonely Island’s “I’m on a Boat” — “I have no shame,” he says — and the two sang the rest of the night away.

With first-date jitters far behind them, the two are now focused on their upcoming nuptials. Although much is still to be decided, Scott says he and Phan “love the idea of a destination wedding” for some time next year.

One detail that’s still up in the air: the top spot in Scott’s lineup of groomsmen. “I have two great options,” Scott says, a nod to twin brother Jonathan and the eldest Scott, J.D. “So I might have to do a double best man.”

For more details on Scott and Phan’s sweet love story, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.