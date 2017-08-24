Why the Property Brothers Are Moving to Opposite Coasts (It's All for Love!)

Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott open up about fame, overcoming failure, and why they’re ready for marriage and babies! Subscribe now for an exclusive look into their next chapter — only in PEOPLE!

Jonathan and Drew Scott have been living together for a long, long time, but now the Property Brothers stars are putting down roots on opposite ends of the country.

Drew and his fiancée, Linda Phan, just bought a new house in Los Angeles while Jonathan is living with girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov between Las Vegas and Toronto. They’re also hunting for a place in New York.

While they might be settling down on separate coasts, the identical twins aren’t too concerned.

“Since we’ve been in the same city for so long, it’s going to be weird, but we’re always together for work,” Drew says in the latest issue of PEOPLE.

“Between all our filming and press, it’s a good balance. For any family this is good, brotherly advice: You need time apart to enjoy the time together. I still might install bunk beds in the new house just to make it feel like home.”

Before the move, the guys and their girlfriends all shared the Las Vegas compound together.

“Now Jacinta and I have it to ourselves,” jokes Jonathan. Plus, “I already created myself a little guest suite at Drew’s house. I don’t even think he knows about it yet.”

While Drew is still planning a destination wedding with Phan, he’s already got babies on the brain.

“I’m super excited about starting a family,” he says. “That’s the big thing that’s missing in my life. I love the idea of settling down and having kids and spending a lot of time in the L.A. house. So do my parents. They always say, ‘Oh, Drew, you’re engaged — that means you’re next for children!’ ”

The Property Brothers’ new book, It Takes Two: Our Story, comes out Sept. 5.