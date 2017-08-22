Why Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Will Always Return to Lake Como: 'It Just Feels Like Home to Us'

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and even baby Luna, have traveled the world for work and pleasure, but there’s one spot the family will always come back to and the reason will make you want to book a trip of your own.

“Its just a place we feel at home,” Teigen, 31, tells PEOPLE of Italy’s picture-perfect Lake Como at Chase Sapphire’s Sunday Brunch in Venice, California. “It’s really nice to be able to walk into a hotel and have people know what you love and know your family. They know we got married there, they know Italy is so close to our heart.”

RELATED: Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s $1,600-Per-Night Bali Hotel

The sentimental connection goes back even further than the couple’s 2013 nuptials at the exclusive Villa Pizzo.

Back to where it all began – Lake Como, Italy – first came here in 2007. A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are. A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 17, 2016 at 12:37am PDT

On a visit last summer with then-three-month-old Luna, Tiegen took to Instagram to share the story of her and Legend’s memorable first trip in 2007.

“Back to where it all began,” she wrote on Instagram. “A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish,” she writes. “I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true and here we are.”

my babies in lake como A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 30, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

The couple also returned to the stunning, modern home where they shot the video for Legend’s 2013 single All of Me.

Went back to the "all of me" house with Luna – all on my snap!! Look for chrissyteigen ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 21, 2016 at 8:26am PDT

RELATED: All the Photos from John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Baby Luna’s Adorable Family Vacation in Italy

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Luna Responsible For Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction: ‘My Cleavage [Was] Hanging Out’

At the Chase event, the Lip Sync Battle host waxes poetic on just what it is that keeps her coming back to the northern Italy destination. “The way they talk . . . its like they’re singing Italian. Everything’s a song. John loves it, its so beautiful.”

And as a bonafide foodie and cookbook author, Tiegen can certainly appreciate the country’s many famous bites. “The food is incredible, of course, and they just knock it out of the park every single time,” she says, adding “Yeah, it’s just like it’s home.”