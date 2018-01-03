Christina El Moussa has a new man in her life. But who is the British celeb, so far little known in the U.S.?

The Flip or Flop designer, 34, who announced her split from husband of seven years and HGTV costar, Tarek El Moussa, 36, in December 2016, is dating TV presenter Ant Anstead, 38, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Christina shared a photo on Instagram on New Year’s Day showing her riding bikes alongside the California-based Brit. “Congrats to this guy @ant_anstead His show, #WheelerDealers airs in the UK today!” she wrote alongside the selfie, snapped by Anstead.

Here are five things to know about Christina’s new beau.

1. He’s a famous TV presenter in England.

Anstead starred in the U.K. series For the Love of Cars, in which he served as a restoration expert, starting in 2014. His latest gig is as the charismatic mechanic on Wheelers and Dealers, another auto-centric show, produced for Discovery U.K. and Velocity Channel in the U.S. He joined in the show’s current 14th season.

2. His name is really Ant.

Yes, Ant is his real name, but it’s short for Anthony. He was born Anthony Richard Anstead in Plymouth, England.

3. He lives in the same area as Christina (and the same town as Tarek).

Born in Britain, Anstead now calls Newport Beach, California home according to his Instagram bio. While Christina calls a five-bedroom ‘rustic-glam’ property in nearby Yorba Linda home, her ex Tarek has moved into a new bachelor pad in Newport Beach.

4. He’s a parent of two, too.

Anstead has two children — Amelie and Archie — with ex-wife Louise, whom he separated from in July. Though they live in the U.K., they still manage to get in some hang time, most recently visiting a trampoline park and enjoying a beach day together. Over Christmas, he was spotted grocery shopping in Southern California with Christina and their respective kids. Christina is mom to Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2.

5. He’s fighting for a cure for MS.

The TV star supports Harrison’s Fund, a charity that hopes to find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The organization is named for an 11-year-old boy currently fighting the disease.

Though he split from his wife of 12 years in July, Anstead didn’t reveal the separation until October, when he posted a message on Twitter: “Despite the fact I am usually a very private person, I do feel the need to let my friends and followers know that Lou and I have been separated since July,” he wrote in a tweet. Adding, “Our kids remain 100% our priority and it’s for that reason we would rather you heard it here first.”

Christina recently parted ways with boyfriend Doug Spedding, as the latter entered rehab for addiction issues.