Whitney Port Makes Over Her 'Mega-Old' Kitchen into a 'Fresh, Bright and Airy' Retreat

Whitney Port’s kitchen is really cooking now!

The former Hills star has been slowly making over the Studio City, California, home she shares with her husband, Tim Rosenman, and their 8-month old son, Sonny. She’s already overhauled her bedroom and her baby’s nursery, and she’s now sharing inside her stunning cook space transformation exclusively with PEOPLE.

Before the lifestyle guru redid the room, she admits, “It was mega-old, white tile painted with lemons and flowers. So we got to do a little facelift on it.”

With help from Lowes and designer Marie Flanigan, Port was able to transform the outdated area into a sparkling gathering space for her young family.

“I really wanted it to be bright in here, I really wanted a fresh, bright, airy kitchen,” she says.

Light-wood cabinet fronts that camouflage her appliances, like the dishwasher and fridge, help the design feel chic and seamless, while quartz countertops add a touch of glam.

“I was able to use this quartz as a backsplash and for open shelving,” she says. “So I’m able to not only have easy access to all my plates and tableware, but I can also showcase things and make it really pretty.”

Port also spruced up her dining nook off of the main room. Leaf-print wallpaper, layered rugs and rattan chairs from Article create a cozy, Bohemian vibe reminiscent of her master suite.

The real secret weapon of the gathering hub, though, is the farmhouse sink sporting a touch-activated Delta faucet.

“It’s so nice to be able to plop all the bottles in here and use a big sink to clean everything,” she says. “Also an amazing part about the sink is this automated faucet so when I have my baby in one arm it just makes everything so much easier.”

For the full tour, watch the video above.