It’s the most wonderful time of the year at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

HGTV’s White House Christmas 2017 airs on Sunday, December 10, and highlights exactly how the American landmark decks its halls for the holiday season.

This year’s theme is “Time Honored Traditions,” which is reflected through faux-snow covered trees, classic wreath displays and the iconic 350-pound White House gingerbread house.

The one-hour special follows host Alison Victoria as she meets with the nearly 200 “volunteer elves” who trim the trees and hang the stockings with care. Not only do they reveal how they bring First Lady Melania Trump’s “vision to life,” the decorators will also spill secrets on how to bring the festive looks into your own home.

“With 53 trees covered in nearly 4 miles of lights, enough garland to span three football fields and tens of thousands of ornaments, there’s only one word to describe this monumental undertaking: Awesome,” says Victoria.

To see how the team is making “history with decorations never attempted before,” watch the full trailer above, and tune into White House Christmas 2017 Sunday, December 10, at 6:00 p.m. EST.