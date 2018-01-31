When is the Next 'Super Blue Blood Moon?' It's Sooner Than You Might Think

If you missed this morning’s “super blue blood moon,” fear not. The next one isn’t that far off.

Thought it has been 150 years since the last time a blue moon, super moon and total lunar eclipse occurred simultaneously, the phenomenon won’t take nearly as long to reappear.

The next one will happen on January 31, 2037, according to a tweet from NASA. The previous “super blue blood moon” was visible on May 31, 1844.

This rare celestial sight is made up of three coinciding events. A supermoon is when the moon is closer to Earth in its orbit, therefore appearing larger and brighter. A blue moon is the rare occurrence of a second full moon in a single calendar month — the first took place on Jan. 1. Finally, a lunar eclipse occurs when a full moon passes into Earth’s shadow. The “blood” part of the name comes from the faint red sunbeams that peek out around the edges of the Earth, giving the moon a reddish color.

Want to relive today’s show in the sky? Check out this NASA livestream or watch a one-minute timelapse of the multi-hour event, above.