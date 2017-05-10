People

10 Things to Buy from Houzz’s Epic Outdoor Sale for Your Best Backyard Ever

By

Posted on

houzz

Forget Memorial Day weekend. For sun worshippers and barbecue aficionados, summer starts on those first warm-ish nights when you can gather around a fire pit or throw dinner on the grill.

But is your backyard ready?

If you’re lacking in chaise lounges or are short on sun beds, you owe it to your patio to take a peek at Houzz’s massive outdoor sale, happening now through Sunday, May 14. Below, check out a few of our favorite summer essentials.

Rosalie Outdoor Lounge Daybed With Canopy
1. Rosalie Day Bed with Canopy

Buy It! Rosalie Outdoor Lounge Daybed With Canopy, $276; houzz.com

Portsmouth Fire Pit
2. Portsmouth Fire Pit
Buy It! Portsmouth Fire Pit, $86.16; houzz.com
Complete Croquet Set with Carrying Case by Trademark Games
3. Complete Croquet Set
Buy It! Complete Croquet Set with Carrying Case by Trademark Games, $32.23; houzz.com
Floatmingo Giant Inflatable Flamingo Pool Float
4. Flamingo Pool Float 
Buy It! Floatmingo Giant Inflatable Flamingo Pool Float, $52.49; houzz.com
Eero Aluminum Sling Rocking Chair, Yellow
5. Eero Rocking Chair 
Buy It! Eero Aluminum Sling Rocking Chair, in yellow, $101.99; houzz.com
Outdoor Orchard 6-Seat Patio Dining Set, Grass Green
6. 6-Piece Dining Set
Buy It! Outdoor Orchard 6-Seat Patio Dining Set, in grass green, $1,771.41; houzz.com
Frederico Indoor/Outdoor Rug, Navy/Beige, 5'3"x7'7"
7. Frederico Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Buy It! Safavieh Frederico Indoor/Outdoor Rug, Navy/Beige, 5’3″x7’7″, $82.24; houzz.com
 
Midori Mahogany Wood Folding Chaise Lounger Chair, Green Striped Cushion
8. Midori Lounge Chair
Buy It! Midori Mahogany Wood Folding Chaise Lounger Chair, in green stripe, $140.80; houzz.com
Bradley Outdoor Wood Bench

9. Bradley Outdoor Wood Bench
Buy It! Bradley Outdoor Wood Bench, $167.19; houzz.com

Unicorn Drink Floats, Set of 3
10. Unicorn Drink Floats
Buy It! Unicorn Drink Floats, set of 3, $18.60; houzz.com
Once your backyard is properly outfitted for the best season of the year, check out these foolproof summer entertaining tips for a stress-free summer party from one of our favorite pros, Nate Berkus. Then get grilling!