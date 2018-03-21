Walt Disney World's Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Reopens Without Controversial Bride Auction

Walt Disney World’s iconic 1967 ride just got a wave of social awareness in its traditional pirate tropes.

Florida’s Magic Kingdom Park reopened the Pirates of the Caribbean ride on Monday with the introductions of new characters as the most prominent change being the removal of the animatronic bride auction scene.

“In this scene, the familiar redhead figure has switched sides to become a pirate named Redd, who’s just pillaged the town’s rum supply and has something to say about it,” Disney Imagineer Kathy Mangum explained on the Disney Parks blog.

Previously, Redd was up for sale for the pirates as part of a “Wench Sale” with a sign that read, “Auction take a wench for a bride,” and pirates that yelled, “We wants the redhead!”

Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Anaheim, California

In addition, the pirate auctioneer is now in charge of the sale of the town’s prized possessions and goods, including chickens that prompt Redd to say her lines.

” ‘Aw, quit your cluckin.’ The gentlemen wants the rum — dontcha, boys?” she says, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “We wants the rum! We wants the rum!” a group of pirates responds.

Walt Disney World was the first to implement the recast with Anaheim, California, and Paris, France, soon following suit.

The new details of the Pirates-themed ride come years after Disney Parks changed the scene of pirates chasing female villagers in a loop. Currently, it depicts the women carrying trays of food.