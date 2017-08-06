Stop Everything and Shop These 14 Home and Furniture Sales Happening This Weekend

The summer has swiftly flown by, and the back-to-school season is suddenly upon us. Although it may not be time for you to stock up on desk supplies just yet, you can still take advantage of the sales that your favorite stores are running for the occasion. If you’re not quite ready to admit that fall is looming, take advantage of one of the many retailers offering discounted patio necessities so you can soak up every last minute of sun.

No matter what you’re on the hunt for, one of these weekend sales is sure to check it off your list on the cheap:

Birchlane: Extra 20% off plus free shipping on select furniture, decor, rugs and lighting with code FRIENDS through Aug. 6.

Crate & Barrel: Save 20% off select mattresses and box springs through Aug. 14

Hayneedle: Outdoor Sale & Clearance: Take an extra 10% off already reduced prices on select patio sets, Adirondak chairs, porch swings, chaise lounges, hammocks and more using code OUTDOOR17 through Aug. 24

Home Depot: Save up to 40% off select kitchen and bath essentials; up to 30% off select window blinds & shades, and select storage solutions

Kohl’s: Three-Day Door Busters: Save on select kitchen & dining and bed & bath through Aug. 6; take an extra 10% off select items using code SUPERSAVER through Aug. 15

Land of Nod: Back to School Sale: Save 15% off select desks, bookcases, shelving and more through Aug. 21

Macy’s: One Day Sale: Save on select home, kitchen, bed & bath through Aug. 5; save 50% off select kitchen & dining using code FIFTY; 60% off select bed & bath; 25% to 70% off select clearance

Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale: Shop brand-new arrivals for the home at super-sale prices through Aug. 6

Pier 1: Back to Cool: All papasans and swingasans on sale through Aug. 6; save on all rugs and bookshelves; save 20% all desks, canvas wall art, indoor ottomans, mosaics, mother-of-pearl & capiz decor; save $50 off all nightstands

Pottery Barn: Save 30% on all bedding plus get free shipping using code SLEEPYHEAD; up to 60% off all outdoor; up to 30% off home office; up to 25% off all drapes and select dining furniture; 20% off all upholstered beds, leather sofas & sectionals, mirrors, wall art, candleholders, baskets & more

Pottery Barn Kids: Save 20% to 30% off bedroom furniture; up to 30% off furniture for the study; 20% to 70% off nursery furniture; 20% to 40% off window panels

Rejuvenation: Save 25% off antique lighting, furniture & décor

West Elm: Save 20% to 30% off all sofas, sectionals, chairs, benches and more; up to 40% off furniture & rugs

Williams Sonoma Home: Save 20% off all upholstered furniture using code FURNITURE; up to 50% off outdoor dining, lounge, rugs, pillows and more using code OUTDOOR

World Market: Save on all living room furniture; save up to 50% off décor and home office