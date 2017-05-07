Indulge in a Little Retail Therapy with This Weekend’s Best Home Decor and Furniture Sales

Cheers to the weekend — and weekend shopping!

Some of our favorite home decor stores are having major sales this weekend. Whether you’re on the hunt for that perfect piece of outdoor furniture or looking for a last-minute gift for mom (we have a few ideas here, too), this list is sure to lead you in the right direction:

Bloomingdale’s: 20-75% off bedding, bath, electrics, cookware, dining, luggage, furniture and more (May 5-6).

Container Store: 15% off all closet essentials, everything kitchen and pantry.

Cost Plus World Market: 20% off indoor/outdoor rugs, outdoor throw pillows and umbrella canopies.

Crate & Barrel: Up to 30% off outdoor furniture.

Horchow: Up to 30% off sitewide, including already reduced prices.

Kohl’s: Extra 10% off patio furniture and outdoor décor using code PATIO10, online only, (through May 7); $10 off Mother’s Day gift purchases of $50 or more using code MOMSDAY10 (through May 14).

Macy’s: Extra 25% off select home items using code FRIEND (through May 7).

Pottery Barn: Up to 70% off 100s of items; up to 30% off Mother’s Day gifts; 30% off best-selling outdoor furniture; up to 40% off select rugs. Friday only: 40% off Banks coffee tables and accents, 20% off + free shipping on all candles.

Target: Up to 25% off outdoor furniture, plus an extra 10% with code PATIO. Save 30% on bedding, online only (May 5-6). Plus more home deals!

West Elm: Up to 70% off markdowns; up to 30% off furniture, rugs, lighting, outdoor furniture and planters; up to 25% off Mother’s Day gifts for her.