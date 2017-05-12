Shop These Home and Furniture Sales to Find Mom the Perfect Last-Minute Present

It’s almost Mother’s Day!

If you’re finding yourself under a serious time crunch to pick a present for Mom, don’t stress. There are plenty of great gift ideas just waiting to be discovered (although we already found you a few here). Even better, your procrastination might have actually paid off if you find her that perfect pillow or piece of art at one of these serious discounts. Here are the best sales that will benefit you and mom over the next few days:

The Container Store: 15% all closet essentials, everything kitchen and pantry

Cost Plus World Market: 15% off orders of $100 or more, 20% off orders of $200 or more, 25% off + free shipping on orders of $300 or more online, using code MOREMORE through May 15

Crate & Barrel: 15% off accent tables, up to 30% off outdoor furniture

Kohl’s: Doorbuster deals on select home items including bedding, bath towels and rugs, through May 14. Plus, $10 off select Mother’s Day gift purchases of $50 or more using code MOMSDAY10 through May 14

Macy’s: One-Day Sale: Enjoy up to 60% off select bedding and bath items, plus savings on furniture, home decor, outdoor furniture, mattresses, luggage and more through May 13

Minted: Mother’s Day gifts, including greeting cards, stationery, journals, art prints, leather goods, and cocktail napkin sets, available via Amazon Prime Now through 5/13

Pottery Barn: Premiere One-Day Event: Enjoy savings on select furniture, upholstery, bedding, bath, decor and more. Offer valid on online and in-store purchases made by May 12. Plus, for a limited time only: up to 40% off select outdoor furniture

Target: up to 25% off select home styles, plus an extra 10% on furniture using promo code LOVEMOM; up to 35% off select outdoor living plus an extra 10% off using promo code OUTDOOR

West Elm: Premiere One-Day Event: Up to 40% off select items, including dining sets, coffee tables, chairs and more. Offer valid on online and in-store purchases made by May 12. Plus, for a limited time only: up to 30% off select rugs, furniture, outdoor furniture and planters

Williams Sonoma Home: Premiere One-Day Event: Enjoy savings on dining chairs, cocktail tables, pillow covers, home decor and more. Offer valid on online and in-store purchases made by May 12. Plus, for a limited time only: 20% off select living room furniture and bedroom furniture using code FURNITURE

Happy (last-minute) shopping!