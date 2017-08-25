The weekend is here — time to celebrate with some shopping!

With fall quickly approaching, now’s your chance to warm up your outdoor spaces so you can still enjoy them even after the temps drop (Khloe Kardashian has some tips for that, too). If you’re on the hunt for outdoor rugs, furniture or even just a few throw pillows, the time to strike is now.

Labor Day is just around the corner, and some of your favorite stores are already getting into the holiday spirit with early kick-off sales. If you’re on the hunt for chic and cheap home furnishings, here are 19 sales you need to know about.

AllModern: Up to 65% off patio sets, outdoor dining sets, and outdoor rugs (through August 27). Up to 65% off sofas, beds, accent chairs and rugs (through September 6). Up to 65% off chandeliers, sconces pendants and table lamps (through September 3).

Birch Lane: Up to 70% off living room, dining room, rugs, lighting and bedroom (through September 28).

The Container Store: Save up to 25% off select items.

Crate & Barrel: Save 15% off through Sept. 10.

Hayneedle: Save on sofas, chairs, tables and more through Aug. 27.

Home Depot: Save up to 40% off with appliance special buys through 9/13.

Joss & Main: Up to 75% off rugs, lighting, living room, office kitchen and outdoor (through August 31).

Kohl’s: Save 30% – 50% off select bedding, bath and rugs through Sept. 4.

Lamps Plus: Up to 50% savings on 100s of items including lamps, light fixtures, outdoor lighting, mirrors, ceiling fans, furniture and more.

Land of Nod: Save 15% off select lighting through Aug. 28.

Macy’s: Save on select bed & bath, dining & entertaining, furniture, kitchen, luggage & backpacks and mattresses. Plus save 15% off select items using code FRESH.

Nordstrom: Save on select bedding, bath and home décor.

Pier 1: Save up to 20% off upholstered living room seating (excludes Magnolia Home); plus, save on select home décor, papasans & swingasans, outdoor furniture, pillows, beds & headboards, bedding and mirrored furniture.

Pottery Barn: Save up to 70% across departments, including 20% – 60% off all bedding, 20% off all leather sofas, and up to 60% off all outdoor.

Pottery Barn Kids: Save up to 70% across departments, including 20% – 60% off all quilts, 20% – 40% off cribs, up to 30% off bedroom furniture and up to 30% off desks.

Pottery Barn Teen: Save up to 70% across departments, including 20% – 50% off all duvet covers & sheet sets, 20% – 50% off all seating, 40% off bedroom furniture, 20% off the ivivva Collection and 20% – 50% off all desks and desk seating.

Rejuvenation: Save up to 70% across departments.

West Elm: Save up to 70% across departments; plus save 20% to 30% off all sofas, sectionals, chairs, benches and more, 50% off outdoor furniture & décor.

Williams Sonoma Home: Save up to 70% across all departments; plus, save 30% off sheet sets, 20% off wall art & mirrors using code WALLDECOR, 20% off dining furniture using code DINING, 20% off all upholstered furniture using code FURNITURE, and an extra 20% off summer clearance using code EXTRA.

World Market: Save on all living room furniture, plus up to 50% off all dining furniture and 30% off all dinnerware and table linens.