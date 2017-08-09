Wedded Bliss, Available in Bulk! Costco Is Introducing a Wedding Registry Service

China sets, waffle irons, and paper towels for life!

Costco has offered unexpected membership perks like wedding, auto, and insurance programs in the past, but now they’re taking it one step further. The big box store is partnering with MyRegistry to offer a gift registry service that allows shoppers to add everything Costco has to offer—from bedding to artwork to nursery furniture to cookware—to one convenient wish list.

RELATED: 10 of the Most Mystifying Items Ever Found in HomeGoods

For members about to tie the knot, an existing service called Weddings By Costco helped shoppers order invitations, buy rings, and purchase flowers. With a Costco membership, newlyweds could even purchase destination honeymoon packages complete with exclusive deals and savings on everything from hotel fees to airfare. But now, with Costco’s new gift registry, engaged couples can keep all of their plans (and wishes) for the big day in one place.

FROM COINAGE: Here’s How Much It Really Costs to Be a Bridesmaid

Members with a little one on the way can use the new service to stock up on baby essentials, too. The store sells toys, baby gear, books, formula and nursery decor. Expectant parents can even register for bulk quantities of necessities like diapers and creams, so they won’t have to worry about rushing to the store in a pinch later on.

RELATED: Target Is Ending Its Rewards Program Next Month

Customers who want to get started can create, manage, or find a registry on MyRegistry’s site.

This article originally appeared on Realsimple.com