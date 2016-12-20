If Andy Cohen’s Clubhouse walls could talk, they’d probably plead the fifth.

The Watch What Happens Live host is closing the doors of his original clubhouse as he prepares to move into a larger set starting in January, and from Mariah Carey throwing shade at Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande to the many years of Cohen’s original (and wonderfully revealing) games, the space has seen a lot of memories.

In this exclusive clip, many of Cohen’s guests from more than 1,000 WHHL episodes past help the late-night host say a final farewell. To jump-start the move, Cohen teams up with Jennifer Lawrence to call a few of their friends, including Cohen’s besties Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa, plus an infamous member of the Vanderpump Rules cast whom Lawrence considers a favorite.

“Jax, hey it’s me, from the other night,” the Oscar winner jokes on a pretend call to the SUR bartender. “I need your help.”

Pump Rules’ Tom Schwartz along with wife Katie Maloney and friend Stassi Shroeder pick it up from there, as the two girls give Schwartz trouble for having little success moving Cohen’s seat. Next, Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Shereé Whitfield tosses some old-school roller skates into a box marked “shady s—,” while Jerry O’Connell and Rich Kids of Beverly Hills’ Morgan Stewart do a little vacuuming.

Kristen Doute tries — and fails — to tidy up a few bookshelves, but her boss and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump picks up her slack by cautiously wrapping a picture frame, with help from her beloved Pomeranian Giggy, of course. Ripa and Cooper next take inventory of Cohen’s perfume stock (with seemingly unpleasant results) while Don’t Be Tardy stars Kim and Kroy Biermann try with no avail to pack Cohen’s famous shot ski.

Although one might think Chrissy Teigen and John Legend would take their packing chores seriously, Teigen casually sneaks a souvenir in the form of a breast implant from Cohen’s supply. Carey concludes the star-studded crew, but the pop diva isn’t doing much moving as she sips champagne and is fanned with peacock feathers.

“[Lady] Gaga’s pee is already boxed up,” Cohen says as he takes note of what’s missing, not forgetting to place his Justin Bieber doll in his pocket. He then says with a note of nostalgia, “Bye, Clubhouse. Thanks for everything!”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen returns from the show’s new clubhouse this Jan. 3 at 11 p.m. ET on Bravo.