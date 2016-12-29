After enduring a personal roller coaster that included the abrupt end of a 9-year relathionship, and a whirlwind romance with a new love, Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles’s Josh Flagg has finally found the man of his dreams. The celebrity realtor proposed to fiancé Bobby Boyd in Paris in July after dating for less than a year.

The dramatic proposal (watch an exclusive clip above!) will appear in the MDLLA season finale airing Thursday, December 29. The couple’s first date was also part of the current season.

“Bobby and I are truly over the moon happy,” Flagg, 31, told PEOPLE following the proposal. “Very seldom do couples share what Bobby and I share. What makes our partnership complete is we are most importantly best friends.”

Flagg’s parents were present for the carefully choreographed affair, which involved a flash mob of 40 dancers performing to a medley of Boyd’s favorite songs, at Paris’s celeb-frequented Hotel George V.

Finding my best friend and soul mate is a gift I will never take for granted ❤️#paris🇫🇷 A photo posted by Bobby Boyd (@bboydla) on Jul 15, 2016 at 2:11pm PDT

If their proposal is anything to go by, the couple’s wedding will no doubt be must-see TV. Says Flagg, “We are both extremely happy and excited for the next chapter.”

The season finale of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles airs Thursday, December 29 at 9/8c.