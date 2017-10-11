WATCH: This is What the California Wildfires Look Like From Space

Wildfires across California have killed 17 people, displacing tens of thousands more and destroying at least 100 structures.

In an image released by the European Space Agency, smoke from three regions up and down California is seen spreading out toward the ocean, highlighting the severity of the situation that has set the state ablaze.

The Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite captured the image on October 9, according to ESA.

According to CAL FIRE’s statewide fire map, there are 32 active fires. Additional blazes have been contained.

In Northern California, fires have destroyed houses and vineyards — some fires have moved so quickly they have trapped people in their homes. Near Disneyland, in southern California, nearby fires cast a pall over the park, turning the sky a burnt orange.

This article originally appeared on Travelandleisure.com