WATCH: Sharon Osbourne is a Secret House Flipping Pro in New Special: 'And I’m Damn Good At It'

Sharon Osbourne‘s no-nonsense attitude and foul mouth are the stuff of reality TV legend, and both are out in full force in her new one-hour special, Sharon Flipping Osbourne.

In an exclusive clip, Osbourne, 64, has it out with her project managers, Uzi and Shlomi, whom she calls schlong. over an unsightly popcorn ceiling. “I’ve heard it all a million times before,” says the experienced flipper “I don’t have time for excuses.”

The Talk co-host, who recently opened up about husband Ozzy Osbourne’s infidelity, has made millions overhauling homes in Los Angeles and selling them to other celebrities, according to a release from We TV.

“What most people don’t know about me is that I flip houses, and I’m damn good at it,” says Osbourne, who is also executive producing the special alongside son Jack. 31. She adds, “Most people don’t know how to get their max price, but I do because I’m Sharon f–king Osbourne.”

In the one-off episode, which airs October 6, Sharon surprises a couple looking to sell their home and offers to fund and oversee a renovation to help them get top dollar, with the stipulation that shel’ll split the profit with them when (or if!) it sells. With a small budget and several big personalities, it’s no surprise some serious drama ensues and Osbourne is not here for the “hibbildy bibbildy b——t.”

Watch Sharon Flipping Osbourne on Friday, October 6, at 10pm on We TV.