WATCH: See Which Duggar Sibling Steps in to Save Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo’s Home Makeover

The Duggar clan has got the whole “it takes a village” thing down when it comes to raising kids, but how many siblings does it take to negotiate an apartment overhaul?

In Monday night’s episode of Counting on Jinger Duggar Vuolo, 23, and her former soccer player husband Jeremy Vuolo, 29, experience one of the great rights of passage for any cohabiting couple: blending your stuff. Jeremy’s former bachelor pad is becoming a family home and his single-guy decor, Jinger decides, is in need of a woman’s touch. Or, in this case, two women.

Having already set up a house herself, Jinger’s big sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, 24, volunteers her interior design consulting services to the newlyweds, who married in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, in November.

One piece from Jeremy’s past in particular causes the sisters some trouble: a print of a Rembrandt painting gifted by a friend who Jeremy says travels in Europe. The “treasured item” doesn’t quite flow with the otherwise light, bright, and feminine details recently added to the home, which previously held only the bare essentials, framed soccer jerseys, a leather sofa, and of course, the one Dutch masterpiece.

Check out the video above to see where the prized piece finally finds a home, and tune in to see the full episode Monday night at 9/8c on TLC.