WATCH: Runaway Suitcase Hilariously Makes A Break For It at Atlanta Airport

A runaway roll aboard became an instant celebrity at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport on Tuesday.

Flight attendant Michael Orsini captured video of a strange sight outside the terminal at the Georgia hub: a wheeled suitcase sailing across the tarmac unattended.

In the clip, which was posted to Facebook and first reported on by Travel + Leisure, the piece of luggage, can be seen rolling across the busy airfield at a good clip between terminals D and E, spinning rapidly all the while.

“Right when we thought it was coming to stop, it picked back up and went out of the camera frame,” Orsini told the site. “Not sure how much further it went, but it was the most entertaining thing of the day.”

Hartsfield-Jackson did not immediately respond to Travel + Leisure’s request for comment on the fate of the suitcase.

The video has been viewed more than 97,000 times on Facebook. Orisini captioned the clip: “That things got some great wheels on it!!! Soooo funnny ‘don’t worry ma’am your luggage is onboard.'”