WATCH: Paris is Being Flooded with Rats as Seine River Continues to Rise

The Seine River water levels reached 17 feet Wednesday and were expected to get as high as 20 feet by Saturday, as Paris continues to deal with heavy flooding. The city is currently on an orange alert, the second highest level. Several tunnels, roads, and parks have closed as a result.

The rain stopped Friday, but Parisians and visitors are still dealing with fall-out from the floods, including a higher number of visible rats which were flushed from the sewer system.

“That doesn’t mean there are more of them, only that we see them more often,” Pierre Falgayrac, an expert in urban rodents, told France 24. Falgayrac estimates that there are 1.75 rats for every resident in the French capital.

Floodwaters are said to be one reason that Paris rats are scattering out on the street! pic.twitter.com/ZrmI3ZIC4h — AccuWeather (@accuweather) January 24, 2018

Part of the Louvre has closed temporarily as Paris continues to cope with rising flood waters.

The museum announced the closure of the level that houses Islamic Art on Wednesday, and it is unclear when that section will be able to reopen.

The current floods follow record-breaking flooding in 2016, and experts say that we can continue to expect these kind of rising water levels.

“Because of climate change, we can expect floods in the Seine basin to be at least as frequent as they are right now,” Florence Habets, a senior researcher at the C.N.R.S., France’s national center for scientific research, told The New York Times.

“No matter what we say, the more we reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, the more we reduce our impact on droughts and floods,” she said.