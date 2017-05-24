WATCH: Get a Sneak Peek of the Premiere of Brandi and Tish Cyrus’s Home Makeover Show

“I have to say it,” a mallet wielding Tish Cyrus announces, swinging away at a built in cabinet. “I came in like a wrecking ball.

Miley’s mom and sister Brandi showed off their goofy and competitive sides in the first trailer for their new home makeover show, Cyrus vs. Cyrus (below), in which the mother-daughter duo face off to win interior design clients. The family member who’s design wins over their clients gets to execute her plan and the loser is stuck working as her assistant on the project.

But in this exclusive sneak peek of the premiere, airing May 25 on Bravo, the ladies get down to brass tacks or, in this case, blueprints, when they’re forced to deal with a very real and not very glamorous design dilemma.

Check out the first clip above and tune in to Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer May 25 at 9:15/10:15C on Bravo.