WATCH: Celebrity Interior Designer Eric Hughes Gives a Tour of His Tiny But Luxe New York City Home

Eric Hughes is known for creating colorful, one-of-a-kind spaces for his celeb clients, but the interior designer takes a more neutral approach to his own New York City home.

“This is my idea of a quintessential New York apartment,” he says of his Manhattan pad. “I used gray flannel everywhere.”

RELATED: Luann de Lesseps Gives a Tour of the ‘Comfortable and Cozy’ Country Kitchen in Her Hamptons Home

A black-and-white print he found at an art fair and had enlarged adds drama in the living room. “I think it’s a really powerful, beautiful image,” explains Hughes, who counts Andy Cohen, Lauren Graham and Sarah Jessica Parker as his clients. “I love this photograph.”

Hughes’ high-rise also has access to the outdoors, a coveted amenity in the Big Apple. “These floor-to-ceiling doors open up onto this very small little balcony,” he says. “But it does give you all this air and all this openness out to the city beyond.”

RELATED: In JoAnna Garcia Swisher’s L.A. Home, ‘Mommy’s Fridge’ Is ‘Just How I Survive Life’

While most of his artwork — like the Bert Stern photograph of Elizabeth Taylor — creates a modern edge, there’s one old-school element Hughes wants to keep just as it is.

“I love this phone,” he says of a black receiver mounted on the wall. “It’s the classic pre-war way for the doorman downstairs to give me a call and say ‘Your Chinese food is here.’”

For the full tour, watch the video above.