Woah! Walmart Just Released Photos of Its Revamped Home Decor Section and It Looks Amazing
The mega retailer is making some huge (and very pretty!) changes
By Megan Stein
Walmart, is that you!? The massive retail store is making some big changes to its to its online home décor shopping experience, giving its selection of affordable furniture, accent pieces, and textiles a serious Pinterest-worthy upgrade.
In addition to nearly doubling their offered products over the last year, the company is also redesigning the digital look and feel with editorial images that put their items on picture-perfect display.
“Shopping for your home should be fun and engaging,” SVP and Group General Manager of Home for Walmart eCommerce, Anthony Soohoo said in a statement. “It’s about putting items in context to help customers imagine products in their own personal living spaces.”
But it’s not just about pretty photographs — the company also says it is helping consumers with their most common questions by offering design tips on how to discover their preferred style and how to pull a room together.
With so many offerings, visitors may have struggled to find what they were looking for on the site in the past. Walmart is attempting to make that easier by offering a “Shop-By-Style” option.
The new filtering system breaks the products down into nine sections: modern, mid-century, traditional, glam, industrial, bohemian, transitional, Scandinavian (watch out IKEA), or, Joanna Gaines’s favorite, farmhouse.
Director of Curation and Storytelling Christine Loya said the site is also paying more attention to upcoming trends. "One of my favorite trends for 2018 is all about color," she said in a video announcement. This space showcases, "all the wonderful and easy and unexpected ways to infuse color into a space like a kitchen that is traditionally white."
"Our in-house curators are so passionate about home so we had a blast pulling together inspiration from everywhere," Loya continued. "We think our customers are going to be incredibly surprised and excited about everything we managed to put together."
Because Soohoo is "admittedly design obsessed," he notes he is "personally excited about the changes." According to TechCrunch, he previously served as the CEO of furnishings site Dot & Bo, but now oversees all things home for Walmart.com, Hayneedle and Jet.com.
According to the release, the changes will be rolling out over the next few weeks, and will reflect the larger change the big box store has planned for the rest of its departments, which will launch later this year.
“It’s going to be that much easier for customers to shop these items and more,” Soohoo said. “Home is where the heart is, after all.”
