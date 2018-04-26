Valerie Bertinelli's Laid-Back Los Angeles Home 'Let's Me Take Care of Myself': See Inside

For Valerie Bertinelli, bigger was better when it came to her Los Angeles home.

“I always wanted a place that was big enough for all my books so I never had to throw any away,” she tells Food Network Magazine in their May issue of the library she had doubled in size to fit her book collection.

Old scripts from her sitcom days on series like One Day at a Time; cookbooks that serve as inspiration for the chef, who now has her own show, Valerie’s Home Cooking, on Food Network; and sentimental family photo albums grace the busy shelves of her retreat.

“I needed a space to sit and read and be with my animals,” she says (Bertinelli and her husband, Tom, have five cats and a dog named Luna). “It’s my favorite room in the house after the kitchen — it lets me take care of myself for just a couple minutes a day.”

But her reading nook is only one of many warm and welcoming spots in the estate. Her living room boasts a similarly lived-in aesthetic, with even more books in white built-ins and a plethora of pillows that create a cozy and refreshingly attainable vibe thanks to her budget-friendly shopping habits.

“I love finding paintings at antiques shops — they have beautiful frames and don’t cost a lot,” she says.

Though the interiors are ideal for any lazy lounge day, it’s the outdoor entertaining spaces that make her property, nestled on an acre of land, a true California gem. The infinity pool overlooking the stunning L.A. views can be seen from her dining room and kitchen, and the terrace holds an outdoor pizza oven and alfresco seating area for when she entertains. Her husband’s star addition, though, are the grape vines planted on the property that allow them to bottle their own wine.

“That’s his baby,” she says.

That's his baby," she says.