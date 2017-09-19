People



Here's What We're Buying from Urban Outfitters' Massive Home Sale

Urban Outfitters

Have a case of the Tuesdays? Urban Outfitters has the cure.

The clothing store recently expanded its (secretly amazing) “Apartment” section to offer select pieces in stores across the country, and it’s celebrating with a massive sale. Bedding, lighting, furniture and more favorite finds are now discounted up to 40% off, and you’ll want to scoop up what stops you in your decorating tracks ASAP. If the price slash isn’t enough to persuade you, check out these 5 picks that we’re adding to our shopping carts now (in addition to the dreamy Moroccan poufs above):

1. Gumball Floor Lamp

Urban Outfitters

Buy it!: $119.00; urbanoutfitters.com

2. 16-Piece Marble Glaze Dinnerware Set

Urban Outfitters

Buy it!: $80.00; urbanoutfitters.com

3. Assembly Home Crewel Palms Pillow

Urban Outfitters

Buy it!: $44.00; urbanoutfitters.com

4. Nora Saddle Chair

Urban Outfitters

Buy it!: $129.00; urbanoutfitters.com

5. Ruffle Comforter

Urban Outfitters

Buy it!: $129.00; urbanoutfitters.com