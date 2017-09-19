Have a case of the Tuesdays? Urban Outfitters has the cure.

The clothing store recently expanded its (secretly amazing) “Apartment” section to offer select pieces in stores across the country, and it’s celebrating with a massive sale. Bedding, lighting, furniture and more favorite finds are now discounted up to 40% off, and you’ll want to scoop up what stops you in your decorating tracks ASAP. If the price slash isn’t enough to persuade you, check out these 5 picks that we’re adding to our shopping carts now (in addition to the dreamy Moroccan poufs above):

RELATED: Every Home Product You Need to Show Your Pumpkin Spice Pride

1. Gumball Floor Lamp

Buy it!: $119.00; urbanoutfitters.com

2. 16-Piece Marble Glaze Dinnerware Set

Buy it!: $80.00; urbanoutfitters.com

3. Assembly Home Crewel Palms Pillow

Buy it!: $44.00; urbanoutfitters.com

RELATED: Everything We Know About Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Target Line So Far

4. Nora Saddle Chair

Buy it!: $129.00; urbanoutfitters.com

5. Ruffle Comforter

Buy it!: $129.00; urbanoutfitters.com