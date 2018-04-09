Tyrese Gibson says little kids always ask him if he really has several giant Transformers robots at his Georgia mansion.

He does.

The robots appear throughout the 25,000-square-foot estate, which Gibson shares with his wife, Samantha. (They were married in the home last Valentine’s Day, a few weeks after moving in.)

There’s not just a mini Optimus Prime in the first-floor home office but a large-scale Optimus in its own covered shelter in the backyard, by the pool, and a towering replica of Bumblebee in the foyer, to greet visitors.

The smaller one is 3 and a half feet while the two taller bots are both 11-feet-tall and made of car parts, metal and steel, Tyrese says. As such, they are very, very heavy.

“It’s me staying in touch with my childhood dreams,” the 39-year-old actor and musician tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I was lucky enough to star in the Transformers franchise . . . I thought it was only right to get them custom-made for our estate.”

During a tour of the seven-bedroom, nine-and-a-half bath home, Tyrese highlights his personal recording studio, complete with a vocal booth and velvet walls, plus their luxurious bedroom and cozy family room.

Tyrese, a Los Angeles native, calls the design process “literally a breeze.”

From left: Samantha and Tyrese Gibson in the formal dining room in their Georgia home

“He decorated and worked with other people to really bring his vision to life as far as what we want to attract into our lives,” says Samantha, 29. There’s room for them to work — Samantha, a social worker born in New Jersey, helps run Tyrese’s Love Circle Foundation — and to relax, with a couch perfect for bingeing Catfish and Iyanla: Fix My Life.

There’s also space for their growing family, with Samantha expecting their first child, a girl, in September.

“To me, it just so happens to be 25,000 square feet,” Tyrese says. “It happens to be six stories, which is a lot, but it doesn’t feel that way when you actually walk in. As you kind of move throughout the house, from one room to the next, it has this warm and very homey vibe.”