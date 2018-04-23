Real-Life Home Alone! 12-Year-Old Flies to Bali, Checks into Luxury Hotel with Mom's Credit Card

A 12-year-old boy from Australia just took a page out of Kevin McCallister’s book.

After a fight with his mom, the boy ran away from his home in Sydney. He then managed to make it to Bali alone and, just like Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, successfully checked himself into a top hotel before being discovered.

He purchased an airline ticket with his mom’s credit card, used an automated check-in kiosk at the airport and boarded a plane for the Indonesian island, all while his mother says she thought he was at school, according to Good Morning America’s Diane Macedo.

It wasn’t until the school called to alert her to his absence that the family realized he was missing.

Real life Kevin McAllister?! 12-year-old stole mom's credit card and flew to Bali a la 'Home Alone.' @dianermacedo has the crazy story: pic.twitter.com/tDXsPQQvXj — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 23, 2018

The clever youngster, whose name is withheld, was interviewed on the Australian TV news show A Current Affair. “It was great, because I wanted to go on an adventure,” he told the host. His mother didn’t feel quite the same way. “Shocked, disgusted. There’s no emotion to feel what we felt when we felt that he left, overseas. We were a mess. You’ve got a child in Indonesia by himself, who’s as savvy as him, riding motor bikes, organizing his own little life over there,” she said.

According to GMA, he got his grandmother to give him his passport for the trip and attempted to book a flight with several airlines before finding one that would allow an unaccompanied minor to fly.

On the day of his departure, he rode his scooter to the train station, took a train to the airport, then flew nearly 4,000 miles to the Australian city of Perth, before heading on to Denpasar, Bali.

Upon arrival, he hailed a moped taxi to take him to one of the city’s top hotels. While the report doesn’t detail if he spent his time there ordering large cheese pizzas and riding in limos, he did manage to stay at the accommodation for four days before being tracked down using data from his phone, and was then returned to his parents.