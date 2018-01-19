TV Crew Arrested After Trying to Sneak a Fake Bomb into Newark Airport

Nine members of a CNBC reality TV crew were arrested at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport after they allegedly tried to sneak a fake bomb through a TSA security checkpoint, the Transportation Security Administration announced Friday.

According to the TSA, the people claimed they were working on a television show together and tried to see if they’d be able to get what appeared to be a fake bomb through Newark Airport‘s security without getting noticed.

The item, which “had all of the makings of an improvised explosive device,” was tucked away inside a roller bag with items that included a motor, wires, and PVC pipes leading TSA representatives to believe it could have been a device like a pipe bomb.

The TSA said in a statement that some members of the group tried to get the bag through security while others filmed the entire incident before the device was detected by the TSA. They admitted in the preliminary investigation that they were conducting the stunt deliberately, according to the TSA.

Several arrested by police on Thursday after @TSA detected a suspicious item in a carry-on bag at a Newark Airport checkpoint. They

attempted to intentionally carry an item in a carry-on bag

that had all of the makings of an IED and film it for a TV show. TSA caught them. pic.twitter.com/DCMa0ucAcl — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) January 19, 2018

As of Jan. 19, nine people involved were arrested by Port Authority Police and face multiple charges as well as fines of $13,000 for each violation of the TSA’s security regulations.

“This type of stunt is reckless, dangerous, uninformed, and totally insensitive to the reality of the terror threat that we face,” Tom Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director, said in the statement.

“There is simply no excuse for trying to do something like this knowing it had the great potential to cause panic with the intention of turning that panic into a reality show,” he added.

This story originally appeared on travelandleisure.com.