Tupac Shakur's Last Home Before His Murder Is for Sale for $2.6 Million — See the Lyric-Covered Concrete Still Intact Today

See inside the estate where the rapper lived during his final days

Keller Williams. Inset: Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Inside Tupac Shakur's Former Estate

The Los Angeles home that Tupac Shakur lived in before his death in September 1996 has hit the market for $2.659 million with realtors Mark Hermann and Eric Delgado of Keller Williams. Although the property has had multiple owners since the iconic rapper's tenure, including Leor “DJ Lethal” Dimant of Limp Bizkit, his presence is forever felt, most notably on a slab of concrete that includes lyrics from his song “Made N****z.”

“This is someone’s chance to own a piece of music history,” Hermann tells the New York Daily News.

Keller Williams

Personal Past

Dimant carefully removed a piece of the hand-etched concrete that said “Machiavelli” and turned it into a coffee table as homage to the late rapper, but “left the rest,” according to Hermann.

Keller Williams

Last Known Residence

Shakur reportedly moved into the six-bedroom, five-bath house, which was leased by his label, Death Row Records, after being released from prison in 1995, and was in escrow to purchase it when he was killed. Vanity Fair reported that he resided in the home with then fiancee — and Quincy Jones’s daughter — Kidada Jones.

Keller Williams

Not Your Basic Backyard 

The current owner has since spent $1 million upgrading the estate, which boasts a luxurious backyard (accessed from one of three sets of French doors in the living room) with an outdoor kitchen and fireplace.

Keller Williams

Resort-Worthy Pool

The impressive pool and hot tub gets a further upgrade from another outdoor fireplace.

Keller Williams

Complete Kitchen

The gourmet kitchen inside the 5,895-square-foot pad includes a walk-in pantry, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, two dishwashers and more.

Keller Williams

Massive Master

The master suite doesn’t disappoint, with a fireplace, private living room and three walk-in closets.

Keller Williams

Luxurious Bath

A spacious shower with two steamers, a large Jacuzzi tub that faces a decorative fireplace and luxe lighting in the master bath complete the revered musician's mansion.

