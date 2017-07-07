Want to Score a Deal on Home Decor and Furniture This Weekend? Here's Exactly Where to Shop
Home
Tupac Shakur's Last Home Before His Murder Is for Sale for $2.6 Million — See the Lyric-Covered Concrete Still Intact Today
See inside the estate where the rapper lived during his final days
By Megan Stein
Posted on
More
The Property Brothers Are True Romantics: Drew and Jonathan Scott Arrange for Parents to Renew Wedding Vows in Scotland for 50th Anniversary
WATCH: Ryan Lewis Has a Bizarre Tactic for Selling his Opulent Seattle Home: Stage a Break-In and Film the Whole Thing
1 of 8
Inside Tupac Shakur's Former Estate
The Los Angeles home that Tupac Shakur lived in before his death in September 1996 has hit the market for $2.659 million with realtors Mark Hermann and Eric Delgado of Keller Williams. Although the property has had multiple owners since the iconic rapper's tenure, including Leor “DJ Lethal” Dimant of Limp Bizkit, his presence is forever felt, most notably on a slab of concrete that includes lyrics from his song “Made N****z.”
“This is someone’s chance to own a piece of music history,” Hermann tells the New York Daily News.
2 of 8
Personal Past
Dimant carefully removed a piece of the hand-etched concrete that said “Machiavelli” and turned it into a coffee table as homage to the late rapper, but “left the rest,” according to Hermann.
3 of 8
Last Known Residence
Shakur reportedly moved into the six-bedroom, five-bath house, which was leased by his label, Death Row Records, after being released from prison in 1995, and was in escrow to purchase it when he was killed. Vanity Fair reported that he resided in the home with then fiancee — and Quincy Jones’s daughter — Kidada Jones.
4 of 8
Not Your Basic Backyard
The current owner has since spent $1 million upgrading the estate, which boasts a luxurious backyard (accessed from one of three sets of French doors in the living room) with an outdoor kitchen and fireplace.
5 of 8
Resort-Worthy Pool
The impressive pool and hot tub gets a further upgrade from another outdoor fireplace.
6 of 8
Complete Kitchen
The gourmet kitchen inside the 5,895-square-foot pad includes a walk-in pantry, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, two dishwashers and more.
7 of 8
Massive Master
The master suite doesn’t disappoint, with a fireplace, private living room and three walk-in closets.
8 of 8
Luxurious Bath
A spacious shower with two steamers, a large Jacuzzi tub that faces a decorative fireplace and luxe lighting in the master bath complete the revered musician's mansion.
See Also
More
Want to Score a Deal on Home Decor and Furniture This Weekend? Here's Exactly Where to Shop
The Property Brothers Are True Romantics: Drew and Jonathan Scott Arrange for Parents to Renew Wedding Vows in Scotland for 50th Anniversary
WATCH: Ryan Lewis Has a Bizarre Tactic for Selling his Opulent Seattle Home: Stage a Break-In and Film the Whole Thing
More
Want to Score a Deal on Home Decor and Furniture This Weekend? Here's Exactly Where to Shop
The Property Brothers Are True Romantics: Drew and Jonathan Scott Arrange for Parents to Renew Wedding Vows in Scotland for 50th Anniversary
WATCH: Ryan Lewis Has a Bizarre Tactic for Selling his Opulent Seattle Home: Stage a Break-In and Film the Whole Thing
Bathroom Etiquette Around The World: In These Countries, You May Need to Pay-to-Pee or BYOTP
Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Reveals Who Really Pays for the Renovations on Their HGTV Shows: ‘This Is Drew and My Actual Money’