Tupac Shakur's Last Home Before His Murder Is for Sale for $2.6 Million — See the Lyric-Covered Concrete Still Intact Today

Inside Tupac Shakur's Former Estate

The Los Angeles home that Tupac Shakur lived in before his death in September 1996 has hit the market for $2.659 million with realtors Mark Hermann and Eric Delgado of Keller Williams. Although the property has had multiple owners since the iconic rapper's tenure, including Leor “DJ Lethal” Dimant of Limp Bizkit, his presence is forever felt, most notably on a slab of concrete that includes lyrics from his song “Made N****z.”

“This is someone’s chance to own a piece of music history,” Hermann tells the New York Daily News.