Treehouse Masters’ next season is a slam dunk!

This January, Pete Nelson is returning for another round of the Animal Planet series. Although he’s already crafted over-the-top arboreal hangouts for the likes of country star Zac Brown and America’s Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal, this year he’s taking his clientele to new heights as he crafts an all-star design for Shaquille O’Neal.

RELATED: Treehouse Masters‘ Pete Nelson Builds a Seasonal Surprise for One of His Own

While Nelson usually collaborates with the homeowners on their backyard retreats, O’Neal is opting to remove himself from the process entirely. The NBA champ will be completely surprised, so Nelson is going to have to pull out all the stops to make sure this risky decision pays off.

WATCH THIS: Treehouse Master’s Pete Nelson Plays ‘Would You Rather: Treehouse Edition’

In addition to his stop at the famous basketballer’s estate, Nelson and his crew will visit Maine, Wisconsin, Oregon, Alaska and even France to transform backyard spaces into the ultimate playground in the sky. Because, as Nelson aptly states, “What beats a treehouse? Nothing.”

RELATED: See the White House Decked Out for Christmas with 53 Trees, 4 Miles of Lights and More!

For more details, watch the trailer above and tune into Treehouse Masters January 5th at 9:00 p.m. EST on Animal Planet.