Some familiar faces are about to return to your TV.

Before TLC debuts a new season of Trading Spaces in 2018, the network will host a reunion special with the home makeover show’s original cast and introduce the new designers and carpenters that will be joining for the reboot.

Paige Davis, who signed on for the new season in July, along with designers Doug Wilson, Genevieve Gorder, Hildi Santo-Tomas, Vern Yip, Frank Bielic and Laurie Smith, and carpenters Ty Pennington, Amy Wynn Pastor and Carter Oosterhouse will join host Lisa Joyner for the special, which will air in spring 2018. The series is also set to make its return some time in 2018 and is already filming.

A few newcomers, carpenters Brett Tutor and Joanie Dodd, and designers John Gidding, Kahi Lee and Sabrina Soto, will also make their debut in the special.

TLC announced that the show would be making a comeback after a 10-year hiatus at the Discovery Communications Upfront in March 2017, and confirmed the cast — nearly all of the original’s beloved personalities — in September.

The original series, which aired from 2000 to 2008, spawned several specials and spin-offs, and is often credited with launching the home makeover TV craze. “It was the first. I am so proud of it and I never look down on it.” designer Genevieve Gorder told PEOPLE in March.

Many of the show’s original cast members have continued to appear on new TV shows. Gorder hosted the short-lived HGTV series Battle on the Block and Dear Genevieve, and becoming a judge on the network’s reality competition show, Design Star, alongside her fellow TS alum, Vern Yip. Ty Pennington starred on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition for nine seasons. And Carter Oosterhouse has had two series of his own on HGTV.

Others — Doug Wilson, Hildi-Santo Tomas, Laurie Smith and Frank Bielic — had gone almost completely off the TV radar. To catch up with the full cast, watch the exclusive video above.