Find a Neighbor! TLC Begins Casting for Return of Trading Spaces

Pick a room and find a neighbor!

Trading Spaces is returning to TLC, and the network is now searching for families, friends and neighbors who are interested in having a room in their house renovated, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Participants on the show will hand over the keys to their home and they, along with a designer and carpenter, will re-imagine a room. At the same time, their neighbor will also have a room makeover — but both homeowners won’t have any input in the design process or outcome!

Ten years after the original series — it was on from 2000-08 — stopped airing, the reboot will premiere sometime in 2018, the network announced in March.

“This is a big one,” said TLC president and general manager Nancy Daniels at the Discovery Communications Upfront. “I am excited to announce that TLC’s most successful and most iconic series . . . Trading Spaces is coming back,” the AV Club reported.

The original series featured a rotating cast of designers beloved mostly for their big personalities and wacky ideas.

To find out more about being cast for the reboot — produced by Authentic Entertainment, a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America — click here.