Trading Spaces Is Bringing Back All the Original Designers You Were Hoping for — and Some Intriguing New Faces

Go ahead, call it a comeback!

Any Trading Spaces aficionado will tell you the hit TLC show, which aired from 2000 to 2008, was just as much about the rotating cast of designers’ big personalities as it was about redecorating on a budget.

On Wednesday, TLC announced the lineup for the show’s forthcoming reboot after a 10-year hiatus, and almost every fan favorite from the original series is making a return. Joining host Paige Davis, who signed on in July, will be Doug Wilson, Genevieve Gorder, Hildi Santo-Tomas, Vern Yip, Frank Bielic, and Laurie Smith. Beloved carpenters Ty Pennington and Carter Oosterhouse will also be back.

TLC confirmed to PEOPLE that Doug and Hildi will be designers, but no details have been released about the roles the other original cast members will fill in the new season. There will be no “mentors,” according to a representative for the network.

Fans of Bielic, (above, bottom right) known for his love of country style and wall murals on the show, may be surprised to see the designer on the reboot’s roster. He wasn’t shy about voicing his opinions on its shortcomings after his departure: “They took a perfectly wonderful little show and beat it to death, slowly, with a lead pipe,” he told Texas publication Fort Bend Lifestyles & Homes.

Several fresh faces will also be joining the TLC show’s cast, and HGTV viewers will likely recognize more than one.

Sabrina Soto, John Gidding and Kahi Lee will all be designers on the series, and each has a ton of experience both in the home design world and on TV. Soto has appeared on The High Low Project, Get it Sold and House Hunters, among others, served as a judge on HGTV Star, and hosted ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight. Her California home was also recently featured in PEOPLE.

John Gidding was the host of HGTV’s Curb Appeal, but only after modeling for Gucci, getting a degree from Harvard and working internationally as a landscape architect.

Kahi Lee has designed spaces for celebs including Nick Jonas, Chris Brown, and Laird Hamilton and Gabrielle Reece. She’s also popped up on several home shows including Design on a Dime.

Two new carpenters, Brett Tutor and Joanie Sprague, have signed on as well.

Tutor is a former MMA fighter, adventure guide, stuntman and member of the U.S. Air Force. The jack of all trades is also a singer-songwriter and humanitarian.

Sprague was the runner up on cycle six of America’s Next Top Model’s and has appeared on DIY Network’s Run My Renovation and Man Caves.

The announcement leaves us with a few burning questions: Will the new kids on the block hold their own against the show’s OGs? Will Doug and Hildi continue their showmance? Where is Amy Wynn? And most importantly, what will Hildi glue to the walls of a homeowner who, at this point, should really know better?

We’ll have to wait for the new season, coming to TLC in spring 2018, to find out!