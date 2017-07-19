She's Back! Paige Davis Will Return to Upcoming Trading Spaces Reboot

It’s a DIY-er’s dream come true!

TLC confirmed on Wednesday that beloved Trading Spaces host Paige Davis will be returning to host the show when it premieres its upcoming reboot in 2018.

Davis, 47, held down hosting gigs on Home Made Simple on the Oprah network and Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family in the years following Trading Spaces. In 2013, she revived her role as Roxy Hart in Chicago on Broadway, which she’d also starred in before her TLC days.

RELATED VIDEO: Do You Remember These Spectacular Trading Spaces Fails?

Before her return was officially announced, Davis had expressed her interest in returning to the gig that made her a household name, tweeting, “I hope I get to host again.”

The original series, which aired from 2000–08, featured a rotating cast of designers beloved mostly for their big personalities and wacky ideas.

Case in point, Geneveive Gorder once famously attached live moss to a homeowner’s bedroom walls, and Hildi Santo Tomas did the same with hot glue and hay. (It’s unclear whether the new version will allow the same level of, ahem, creativity.)

Production for the revamped Trading Spaces has already kicked off casting homeowners in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Baltimore, and new episodes are slated to begin airing next year.