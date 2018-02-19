Trading Spaces' Genevieve Gorder Is Engaged! All About Her 'Undeniable' Love with Her Fiancé

Congrats are in order for Genevieve Gorder!

The Trading Spaces vet, who is returning for the TLC series’ revival in spring 2018, is engaged to designer and builder Christian Dunbar, PEOPLE can confirm.

“It takes a pretty big love to interrupt a beautiful life…this one was undeniable,” says Gorder, 43, of her relationship with Dunbar. “So off we go to the dance again.”

With Dunbar, the Gorder family becomes three: the designer currently lives with her 10-year-old daughter Bebelle in a Manhattan brownstone that she remodeled for the HGTV show Genevieve’s Renovation. She offered a peek of her stunning diamond ring on Sunday, during a “#girlsnight” with Bebelle. “That kinda night,” she wrote.

That kinda night. #♥️ #girlsnight A post shared by Genevieve Gorder (@genevievegorder) on Feb 17, 2018 at 5:23pm PST

The reality star and her new fiancé have often shared photos of each other social media, including snaps from their travels and holidays spent together. On Valentine’s Day, Gorder posted a black-and-white selfie of the couple writing, “To love. And fingernail clippers. Happy Valentines Day World.”

Originally from Minneapolis, Gorder took her daughter and future husband on a trip to her hometown over Christmas. “Famjam,” she captioned this shot of the group piled in car. Another simply reads, “Home.”

Famjam. Merry Christmas World. A post shared by Genevieve Gorder (@genevievegorder) on Dec 25, 2017 at 9:14pm PST

Home. A post shared by Genevieve Gorder (@genevievegorder) on Dec 23, 2017 at 11:46am PST

Dunbar shared a picture of his own from the Midwest excursion. “Dinner with the fam,” he wrote, tagging the Minikahda Club golf course near the city’s Lake Calhoun.

In addition to their romantic relationship, the couple has crossed paths professionally as well. According to one post, Dunbar is set to make an appearance on the forthcoming revival. “So truly humbled/honored to be able to play a tiny part in the return of the original series that started it all,” he wrote alongside a photo of the iconic TS truck.

The engagement marks an exciting time for Gorder, who was supportive of the TS comeback from the beginning. After the news broke, she told PEOPLE the original show was like “lighting in a bottle.” When she officially came on board, she took to Instagram to post an emotional message about joining the new cast.

“I’ve built a life around this show,” she said. “I’m so grateful to all of you who watched this in the beginning.”