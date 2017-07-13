Tourist Killed by Jet Blast at Beach Famous for Dangerous Runway

A 57-year-old woman died on Wednesday after she was knocked over by a jet blast from a plane taking off at Princess Juliana Airport in Sint Maarten.

The airport is known for its runway, where planes can land and take off over a picturesque Caribbean beach.

RELATED: Jumbo Jets Will No Longer Land at Famous Maho Beach Runway

The woman was standing near a fence at the end of the runway, according to the Saint Martin News Network, when the jet blast knocked her over, and hit her head on concrete.

She was taken to the hospital where she died, according to The Independent.

Although there are warning signs along the fence, the runway still attracts tourists and onlookers looking to get up close to aircraft.

The woman was not the first to be injured, as the warning signs would indicate. In 2012, video captured a jet blast throwing a woman back against a curb.





RELATED: Celebrity Vacations: Reese Witherspoon Braves a Whole-Family Getaway, Ashley Graham Proves She’s a Tree Hugger and More!

“At this time I only wish to express my deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones while we continue to investigate what exactly transpired,” Rolando Brison, the director of the St. Maarten Tourism Authority, told the Saint Martin News Network.

This article originally appeared on Travelandleisure.com