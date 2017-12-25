Kyle Richards, Tori Spelling, Kendra Wilkinson and More Celebs Show Off Their Cute Family Holiday Cards

The Kardashian-Jenner family may hold the crown for most over-the-top holiday card, but these stars are leading in the “most adorable” category.

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott also give the KarJenners a run for their money in sheer scale. The couple, who married in 2006, and their brood of five — Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 9 months — posed for a rather formal portrait in a rustic, outdoorsy setting. “So excited for our 2017 holiday card… I just couldn’t wait to show off our growing family!” Spelling, who gave birth in March, writes, noting, “I ordered from SimplytoImpress.com again this year. I’ve been a big fan for years.”

RELATED: Celebs at Home: Busy Philipps’ Bathroom Photo Shoot, Cindy Crawford’s Backyard Hang and More

The brand also appears to have fans in Kyle Richards, Jenny Mollen, Kendra Wilkinson and Ayesha Curry.

After listing their Bel-Air home for $6.9 million, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband Mauricio Umansky started their next project — crafting a glam greeting with daughters Farrah, 29, Alexia, 21, Sophia, 17, and Portia, 9. “So pleased with how these turned out!” she says of her glitzy finished product from the card company.

Mollen, who just welcomed her second child with husband Jason Biggs, gave some hilarious insight into just what it takes to get a cute family portrait with two squirmy kids — Sid, 3, and Lazlo, 2 months — and a dog, Gina, in the mix. “It took 4 lactation cookies, three bottles, two dog treats and the promise of a date night to get this pic,” she writes on Instagram

Former Girls Next Door star Kendra Wilkinson also took a sweet family snap with husband Hank Baskett and kids Hank, 7, and Alijah, 3. Their message of “Love Piece Joy” is surrounded by gold sparkles and signed by the whole family, including “lil Hank.”

Cookbook author and TV chef Ayesha Curry shared her family’s card — also sporting the popular gold dot motif — with a message that reads “Wishing you a Christmas full of love, light and blessings.” In her hashtags, she notes that “#evendogssmiled” for the cute backyard shot with her NBA star husband, Steph Curry, their daughters Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2, and the family’s two pups, Reza and Rookie.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Inside Steph and Ayesha Curry’s Sophisticated California Home — Now Back on the Market for $3.2 Million

RELATED: People Who Decorate for Christmas Earlier Are Happier, According to a Psychologist

“Can’t wait to send our cards to all our family and friends. Happy Holidays!,” writes Ayesha, adding “#happyeverything.”

Not everyone used the same card company, though; Mark Wahlberg and his family, which includes wife Rhea and kids Ella, 14, Michael, 11, Brendan, 9, and Grace, 7, posted a DIY-style shot on Twitter.

The Wahlberg family Christmas card. 🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/AjYSvKjc93 — Mark Wahlberg (@mark_wahlberg) December 19, 2017

Naomi Watts, sons Sasha, 10, and Kai, 9, and their pup also shared a colorful card.

Kevin Hart and his family went all out, turning their greetings into a movie poster.

Lauren Conrad used the birth of son Liam in July as an excuse to send out Christmas cards.

And after making her debut in the Kardashian Christmas card, Dream Kardashian, 13 months, joined big bro King Cairo in mom Blac Chyna’s holiday greeting.

Blac Chyna/Snapchat

These stars aren’t the only ones getting into the holiday spirit: Khloé Kardashian, Joanna Gaines, January Jones and more celebs decked their halls for the yuletide season.