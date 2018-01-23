Tokyo Disneyland Looks Absolutely Magical Covered in Snow — See the Photos

A rare snowstorm that hit Tokyo blanketed the city’s Disneyland park.

Despite being covered in snow, Tokyo Disneyland still drew in loads of visitors who reveled in the icy atmosphere. The rest of the city did not fare as well, as trains stalled, icy roads caused car accidents and flights were canceled.

Still, those visiting Disneyland got a look at the castle and statues covered in white, lending an ethereal look to the whole park. The snow gave a particularly realistic spin to Tokyo Disneyland’s special Frozen exhibit, which will run until March 19.

Check out the snow-covered Tokyo Disneyland below.

#アナとエルサのフローズンファンタジー#disney#tokyodisneyland #ディズニー#ディズニーランド#アナ#エルサ#princess#tdr#tdl#雪ディズニー A post shared by MezzoMiki (@mezzomiki) on Jan 22, 2018 at 11:00pm PST

