Tokyo Disneyland Looks Absolutely Magical Covered in Snow — See the Photos

A rare snowstorm that hit Tokyo blanketed the city’s Disneyland park.

Despite being covered in snow, Tokyo Disneyland still drew in loads of visitors who reveled in the icy atmosphere. The rest of the city did not fare as well, as trains stalled, icy roads caused car accidents and flights were canceled.

Still, those visiting Disneyland got a look at the castle and statues covered in white, lending an ethereal look to the whole park. The snow gave a particularly realistic spin to Tokyo Disneyland’s special Frozen exhibit, which will run until March 19.

Check out the snow-covered Tokyo Disneyland below.

どーーーしても雪降るシンデレラ城を撮りたくて、この雪のなかアフター6いってきちゃいました笑 雪降ってるのにミニスカ生足で歩いてる子もいてビックリ笑 ひたすら写真撮って、たまに暖取りにアトラクション乗って、美味しいご飯食べて帰ってきました。 雪がいろんな表情を出すので、連写してたらメモリ一瞬でなくなってしまった(^^; どこを歩いてもおとぎ話のようで…♥幸せでした♥ #ディズニー部 #ディズニーランド #ディズニー #Disney #シンデレラ城 #tdl #castle #winter #snow #雪景色 #雪 #雪化粧 #Tokyo #team_jp_ #phos_Japan#lovers_nippon#pics_jp #naturelovers  #discoverphotolife_ig  #ファインダー越しの私の世界  #東京 #東京カメラ部#α7s  #写真撮ってる人と繋がりたい #写真好きな人と繋がりたい #sony #α #sonyalpha

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando also experienced some decidedly less magical extreme weather this year, when Hurricane Irma forced the parks to close for several days in September. The closure marked the first time in it’s history the Disney World has closed for two consecutive days, and the fifth time it has closed its gates since opening in 1971.

