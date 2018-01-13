TLC defended Trading Spaces star Carter Oosterhouse after a former makeup artist he worked with on his HGTV show Carter Can accused him of sexual harassment.

Nancy Daniels, president and general manager of TLC, told reporters on Friday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California, that the network had investigated the allegations against him, according to Variety.

“At the end of the day, we feel very comfortable continuing with Carter in the show,” she said.

Oosterhouse was not present at the panel for the show despite being scheduled to be there.

The TLC star was accused in December by Kailey Kaminsky of coercing her to perform oral sex while they were both working on the show.

Oosterhouse, 41, who also serves as the host of ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight, denied anything between him and Kaminsky was not consensual. In a statement to PEOPLE, the carpenter and TV personality said he is “very passionate about what is happening right now with the #metoo movement, especially because I have so many strong women in my life, like my wife, mother, sister and of course my little baby girl. We are in a time of change for society and I am behind it 100%.”

Oosterhouse has been married to actress Amy Smart since 2011 and shares 1-year-old daughter Flora with her.

The HGTV star said he “had an intimate relationship with Kailey 9 years ago and it was 100% mutual and consensual. In no way did I ever feel, nor was it ever indicated to me, that Kailey was uncomfortable during out intimate relationship. I would have never done anything that I was not sure was mutually agreeable.”

Smart, 41, wrote an impassioned message of support for Oosterhouse on Instagram in December, captioning a photo of the two of them and their daughter

“We are in a climate right now where it’s so wonderful and needed to have women coming forward to break their silence; it is vital and important for female equality. Period,” she said. “A lot of the stories are horrific and need to be brought to light. This story, about my husband, Carter Oosterhouse, on the other hand, is now taking it too far and boundaries are being crossed.”

Trading Spaces is returning to TLC on April 7, a decade after off the air.