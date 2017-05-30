Tish Cyrus Was Nervous to Do Reality Show with Daughter Brandi: They ‘Can Create Some Real Tension in Your Family’

Tish and Brandi Cyrus have a new interior design show on Bravo — but the famous matriarch was hesitant to sign on, having seen how nasty some series can get.

“Over the years, I’ve been offered quite a few reality shows, and a lot of times they’re about bickering and drama,” Cyrus says in the new issue of PEOPLE. “I watch some of the Housewives, and that can create some real tension in your family!”

But, when a colleague at the production company Cyrus works pitched her a design series, her interest was piqued.

“Everybody knows I’m interior-design obsessed because when I got my office, I came in and painted everything and put all-white furniture in. People would literally go, ‘Can we just stop by and peek in your office? We heard it’s fabulous,'” she says. “He came to me and pitched me this idea, and it was working with Brandi, which was so awesome, and in this space, I was like, ‘I absolutely love it.'”

Enter: Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design & Conquer, on which Cyrus, 50, and her oldest daughter Brandi, 30, redesign spaces for clients in their native Nashville.

“This is a true interior design show, with a little bit of our family mixed in,” says Cyrus. “You really get a feel for who we are.”

Indeed, Cyrus reveals that each of her famous family members — husband Billy Ray, 55, Trace, 27, Miley, 24, and Braison, 23, and Noah, 17 — make guest appearances on the show.

“I think there’s an interest surrounding our family; it’s not just Miley, but it’s Noah and me and Billy Ray and Branid and Trace and everyone,” Cyrus says. “People seem to love us, as a family, and I think it’s really cool because each of them ended up making an appearance on the show. I love it. I was worried in the beginning, that it might turn into something that wasn’t an interior design show — but this is the perfect mix.”

In addition to starring in her own show, Cyrus is a huge fan of HGTV staples like Fixer Upper (“I love Chip and Joanna!” she says).

“There’s a lot of design shows out there, and I watch them all,” she says. “I love those type of shows because I feel like you get to know them as a family.”

In addition to her new Bravo show, Cyrus is making a name for herself in the lifestyle space with Original Scent, a candle and home line she launched with best friend and business partner Nicole Winnaman.

So is Cyrus hoping to follow in another lifestyle maven’s footsteps?

“Maybe not quite Martha Stewart,” she says with a laugh, “but Brandi tells me I’m ‘California-cool, Southern-bohemian.’ And I like it!”

Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design & Conquer airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.