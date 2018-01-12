One of Miami’s most exclusive luxury buildings just locked down its artist in residence.

Grammy-winning rapper-producer Timbaland, who’s latest collaboration with Justin Timberlake, “Filthy,” dropped on Friday, has purchased a pair of condos in the desirable Edgewater neighborhood’s Aria on the Bay, the buyer’s agent confirms to PEOPLE.

The sale of two “sky homes” that will be combined to form a 4,700-square-foot residence with an additional 1,300-square feet of outdoor space, was brokered by Marc Hameroff of Engel & Völkers Miami and Tim Elmes of Coldwell Banker.

The mogul is starting a new chapter after beating a painkiller addiction that nearly took his life, he told Rolling Stone in November. Though Timbaland said he still sometimes smokes marijuana and drinks alcohol, he’s overall healthier and has dropped 40 pounds.

A bevy of health-centric amenities will no doubt appeal to the musical talent: The 53-story, 648-unit building, which is 90% sold despite still being under construction, will feature two swimming pools overlooking Biscayne Bay, a fitness center and a yoga room. Other celeb-friendly pluses include a screening room, 24-hour security, controlled-entry garage and valet service.

Timbaland may be the biggest star to buy in the building so far, but he doesn’t quite boast the most enviable address. The Miami Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton has reportedly purchased the triplex penthouse. The sale price was not disclosed, but the Wall Street Journal previously put the asking price at $6.6 million.