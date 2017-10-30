This Year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Has Already Been Chosen: Get a First Look at the Lucky Fir

Before the clock has even struck midnight on Halloween, Rockefeller Center is already ushering in the Christmas season.

The 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been selected, and will grace the streets of New York City with its dazzling array of lights in just a few short weeks. The massive Norway Spruce hails from State College, Pennsylvania, about 239 miles away from its final destination in the Big Apple. It will be cut down on Thursday, November 9.

According to Rockefeller Center, the tree will arrive in the city on November 11, where it will be decorated with 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

The tree will, as always, be lit during the live broadcast of “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” which this year is on Wednesday, November 29. The tree will then remain on display for holiday travelers and locals to enjoy until Jan. 7, 2018.

Rockefeller Center revealed their selection to the public through a series of rhyming tweets, invoking the spirit of some of your favorite Christmas stories as they encouraged fans to guess the location of the highly anticipated tree.

We’ve purposely given just a few details, a few nuggets, a crumb –

Can you guess where the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is from? — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) October 30, 2017

Last year’s tree, at 94 feet tall, was the second largest ever chosen for the holiday celebration. While we don’t yet know the exact size of this year’s selection, here’s hoping its towering size gives last year’s tree a run for its money.